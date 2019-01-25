U.S. says it will exert economic muscle on commercial sales by Venezuela

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Friday it would use “its economic and diplomatic tools” to ensure that any commercial sales by Venezuela are consistent with Washington’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

“The United States will use its economic and diplomatic tools to ensure that commercial transactions by the Venezuelan government, including those involving its state-owned enterprises and international reserves, are consistent with this recognition,” the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

It did not elaborate on whether that would include sales of Venezuelan oil.