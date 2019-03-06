Some foreign banks to be sanctioned by U.S. over Venezuela -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The United States has identified efforts by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to work with foreign banks to move and hide money and is ready to sanction the banks in the near future, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

“They’re trying to move their money and hide that money in different places. Some banks - some foreign banks in particular - are being complicit in this behavior,” the official told Reuters, declining to provide further details.

“You’ll definitely see some named in the near future,” the official said. “We will be sanctioning some in the days and weeks to come.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)