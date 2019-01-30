U.S. sanctions Nicaragua’s petroleum company -U.S. national security adviser

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United States has sanctioned Nicaragua’s Albanisa, a private company that imports and sells Venezuelan petroleum products, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said on Wednesday, blasting Nicaragua’s leader.

“Through sanctioning PdVSA, the United States has also sanctioned Nicaragua’s ALBANISA, the government’s joint venture with PdVSA and slush fund of the corrupt regime of Daniel Ortega,” the White House’s John Bolton said in a tweet. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)