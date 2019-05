WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged an end to Russian involvement in Venezuela in a call on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said.

Pompeo told Lavrov that Cuban and Russian involvement risks destabilizing Venezuela and upending the relationship between Washington and Moscow, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann)