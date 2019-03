WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Venezuela as part of its ongoing efforts to squeeze President Nicolas Maduro’s government, this time targeting its state-run mining company Minerven.

The sanctions, listed on the U.S. Treasury Department’s website, also target the mining company’s chief Andrian Perdomo. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)