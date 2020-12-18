Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

U.S. slaps fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on entity, two people -Treasury website

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed fresh Venezuela-related sanctions targeting two people and a company, as Washington continues to up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trump’s term nears a close.

Washington blacklisted Ex-Cle Soluciones Biometricas C.A., Venezuelan Marcos Javier Machado Requena and Guillermo Carlos San Agustin, a national of both Argentina and Italy, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Franklin Paul

