March 27, 2019 / 3:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Russian military must leave Venezuela

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian soldiers needed to leave Venezuela, days after a Russian military contingent arrived just outside of Caracas, saying “all options” were open to make that happen.

“Russia has to get out,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Asked how that could be accomplished, Trump said: “We’ll see. All options are open.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

