Abrams says U.S. response to Russian troops in Venezuela could include sanctions

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. special representative for Venezuela said on Friday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a list of options, including sanctions, Washington could use to respond to the presence of Russian troops in Venezuela.

“We have a list of options we have given the secretary. There are a lot of things we can do in economic terms, in terms of sanctions,” Abrams told a news briefing. “We have options and it would be a mistake for the Russians to think they have a free hand.” (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Dan Grebler)