Eleven Venezuela diplomats in U.S. defect from Maduro since last month-official

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Eleven Venezuelan diplomats in the United States have defected from President Nicolas Maduro’s government since opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president last month, a representative of Venezuela’s opposition said on Thursday.

Gustavo Marcano, senior aide to the Venezuelan opposition’s envoy to Washington, told reporters that Maduro’s diplomatic network in the United States had ceased to function and said the opposition was working to restore consular services in the United States. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Luc Cohen Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)