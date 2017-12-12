FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns threat to ban Venezuela opposition from elections
December 12, 2017 / 12:40 AM / in 2 hours

U.S. condemns threat to ban Venezuela opposition from elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday condemned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s threat to ban opposition parties from participating in next year’s presidential elections.

“The Venezuelan people deserve the right to express their views and consent to governance through a free and fair democratic process that is open to all candidates,” the department said in a statement.

After three opposition parties boycotted mayoral elections on Sunday, Maduro said on Monday they should be banned from participating in future elections. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by Sandra Maler)

