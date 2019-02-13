U.S. Congress won't support military intervention in Venezuela -Engel

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Congress will not support U.S. military intervention in Venezuela despite comments hinting at such involvement by President Donald Trump, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Wednesday.

“I do worry about the president’s saber rattling, his hints that U.S. military intervention remains an option. I want to make clear to our witnesses and to anyone else watching: U.S. military intervention is not an option,” U.S. Representative Eliot Engel said at the opening a hearing on the volatile political situation in the OPEC nation. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu;)