January 6, 2020

U.S. considering additional sanctions on Venezuela -special envoy

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States is looking at additional sanctions to put pressure on the Venezuelan government, the U.S. special envoy said on Monday after Venezuela’s ruling Socialist party moved to install a new head of Congress.

Elliott Abrams, envoy for Venezuela, told reporters that Washington also was looking at new measures to support Democrats in Venezuela, a day after armed troops blocked opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parliament. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

