WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on four firms and nine ships in its latest effort to pressure the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which the Trump administration sees as illegitimate.

Three of the targeted firms are based in Liberia and the fourth is Italian, a statement posted on the U.S. Treasury’s web site said. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)