U.S. studies 'protecting power' for embassy in Venezuela, new sanctions -official

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - The United States is in talks with other countries about naming a protecting power for the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela after deciding to withdraw its remaining diplomats amid deteriorating conditions in the country, U.S. special envoy Elliott Abrams said on Tuesday.

Abrams told reporters at the State Department the United States planned “very significant” additional sanctions, including against financial institutions, over the situation in Venezuela in the coming days. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)