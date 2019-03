WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department issued fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on Friday against six individuals, according to a statement posted on its web site.

The United States also targeted Venezuela’s government with new sanctions on Monday and called on allies to freeze the assets of state-owned PDVSA after deadly violence blocked humanitarian aid from reaching the country over the weekend. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)