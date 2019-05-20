Venezuela opposition's envoy to U.S. meets Pentagon, State Dept officials

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan opposition’s envoy to the United States said he met Pentagon and State Department officials in Washington on Monday to discuss “all aspects of the Venezuelan crisis.”

Carlos Vecchio, opposition leader Juan Guaido’s ambassador to Washington, said in a message on Twitter that the talks held at the State Department had been “very positive” but offered no further details. “We continue to advance,” he said. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Dan Grebler)