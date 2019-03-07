Trump's Venezuela envoy vows sanctions on banks supporting Maduro

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative for Venezuela pledged on Thursday that Washington would “expand the net” of sanctions on the South American nation, including more on banks supporting President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

“There will be more sanctions on financial institutions that are carrying out the orders of the Maduro regime,” Elliott Abrams told a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Lesley Wroughton Editing by Paul Simao)