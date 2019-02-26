Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 26, 2019 / 1:40 AM / in 2 hours

Univision says team held in Venezuela while interviewing president

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish-language television network Univision said on Monday a news team led by its anchor Jorge Ramos was detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro.

“A @Univision team, headed by @jorgeramosnews, is being arbitrarily detained at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas,” the U.S. network tweeted. “They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn’t like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated.” (Reporting By Andrew Hay Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

