Univision says team held in Venezuela while interviewing president

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Spanish-language television network Univision said on Monday a news team led by its anchor Jorge Ramos was detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro.

“A @Univision team, headed by @jorgeramosnews, is being arbitrarily detained at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas,” the U.S. network tweeted. “They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn’t like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated.” (Reporting By Andrew Hay Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)