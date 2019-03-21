UPDATE 1-Venezuela intelligence agents arrest Guaido aide: legislators

(Adds context on Venezuela)

CARACAS, March 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan intelligence agents have detained Roberto Marrero, chief of staff to opposition leader Juan Guaido, legislators said on Thursday, in a sign of a potential crackdown by the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

In January Guaido invoked the constitution to assume the interim presidency after declaring Maduro’s 2018 re-election a fraud. He has since been recognized by dozens of Western nations as the country’s legitimate leader.

“Today, Roberto Marrero has been kidnapped by Sebin,” said opposition legislator Sergio Vergara, referring to Venezuela’s intelligence agency. Vergara, whose residence was raided early on Thursday, was speaking in comments broadcast via Instagram.

“It’s clear that the dictatorship continues to kidnap citizens,” opposition legislator Franklyn Duarte said in a video distributed by Guaido’s press team. Agents also raided his residence.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Toby Chopra and Raissa Kasolowsky)