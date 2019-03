CARACAS, March 21 (Reuters) - Venezuelan intelligence agents have detained Roberto Marrero, chief of staff to opposition leader Juan Guaido, as well as opposition legislator Sergio Vergara, Guaido’s press team said on Thursday.

The agents had raided the Caracas residences of Marrero and Vergara before dawn on Thursday, Guaido said via Twitter. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Toby Chopra)