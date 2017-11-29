FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela removes U.N. representative Ramirez - sources
November 29, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Venezuela removes U.N. representative Ramirez - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Venezuela has removed Rafael Ramirez, once a powerful Oil Minister and president of state oil company PDVSA, from his post as representative to the United Nations in New York, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The move comes amid a major shake-up at PDVSA that leftist President Nicolas Maduro says is designed to root out corruption. Insiders, however, say Maduro is also using the graft purge to sideline political rivals in the OPEC member. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

