Russia's Rosneft does not expect 2019 oil output to fall at Venezuela projects

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft does not expect oil output to decline at its projects in Venezuela this year, Rosneft’s First Vice President Eric Liron said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Rosneft’s operations in Venezuela have come into focus as the country has been plunged into political turmoil and the United States imposed sanctions on state oil company PDVSA last week.

Rosneft sees the current situation in Venezuela as temporary, Liron said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Louise Heavens)