Venezuela's next $200 mln debt payment to Russia due in autumn - Siluanov

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s next $200 mln debt payment to Russia is due in the autumn, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

Venezuela was due to pay Russia more than $100 million in interest at the end of March and Siluanov said that the payment was made on time.

“We shall hope that the second payment, due this year, in autumn, will also be made,” Siluanov told journalists in Beijing. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Writing by Andrey Kuzmin Editing by Alison Williams)