Florida businessman admits to bribery scheme at Venezuela's PDVSA
October 11, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 3 days ago

Florida businessman admits to bribery scheme at Venezuela's PDVSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The part owner of several Florida-based energy companies on Wednesday became the latest person to plead guilty as part of an ongoing U.S. investigation into bribery at Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA.

Fernando Ardila Rueda, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court in Houston to two counts including that he violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a scheme to pay bribes to employees at PDVSA, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

