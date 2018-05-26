REFILE-Trump says Venezuela has freed American 'hostage' Josh Holt

(Refiles to fix typo in ‘charges’)

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Venezuelan government on Saturday released an American, Josh Holt, who it has held since 2016 on weapons charges, U.S. President Donald Trump and Utah Senator Orrin Hatch said in separate posts on Twitter.

Holt, a Utah citizen, and his wife Thamy, were returning to the United States and were expected to arrive in Washington on Saturday evening, Trump tweeted. Hatch posted a statement saying the release was the culmination of two years of hard work. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Daniel Wallis)