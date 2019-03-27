Financials
March 27, 2019 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Arrival of Russian military in Venezuela a provocation -Pence

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The arrival of two Russian air force planes containing nearly 100 troops in Venezuela last weekend was a provocation, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday as the White House welcomed the wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido for a visit.

The Trump administration has recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader and called for Venezuelan President Maduro to step down, but Maduro and Russia have called the demands as a U.S.-backed coup. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below