Arrival of Russian military in Venezuela a provocation -Pence

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The arrival of two Russian air force planes containing nearly 100 troops in Venezuela last weekend was a provocation, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday as the White House welcomed the wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido for a visit.

The Trump administration has recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader and called for Venezuelan President Maduro to step down, but Maduro and Russia have called the demands as a U.S.-backed coup. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice)