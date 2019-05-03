Spain will not allow its Venezuela embassy to become centre of political activity

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spain will not allow its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, to be used as a political centre for opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said in Lebanon on Friday.

Lopez, an ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, took refuge at the Spanish residence with his wife and children earlier this week after an attempted military uprising against the government failed.

“Spain will not permit its embassy to be converted in to a centre of political activity by Mr Lopez, or anyone else,” Borrell said on the sidelines of a conference in Beirut.

On Thursday, the Spanish government said it had no intention of turning over Lopez to Venezuelan authorities. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)