LNG supplier Venture Global gets approval for Louisiana facility

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG Inc said on Friday it has received regulatory approval for its Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and the TransCameron Pipeline in Louisiana.

Venture Global, which plans to immediately begin construction on the project, said it has binding 20-year sale and purchase agreements with two leading oil companies - Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP.

The Calcasieu Pass facility is designed to produce about 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, or about 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas. One billion cubic feet is enough gas to fuel about 5 million U.S. homes for a day. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)