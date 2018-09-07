FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 6:53 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Spain's Repsol to buy U.S. LNG from Venture Global -statement

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG on Friday said that it has entered into a 20-year agreement with Spanish energy company Repsol SA for the supply of one million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Louisiana.

Repsol will purchase LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis from the commercial operation date of the Venture Global Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility, under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the company said in a statement.

The commercial operation date of the 10 million tonnes per annum Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility, located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico, is expected in 2022, Venture Global said. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

