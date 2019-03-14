UPDATE 1-Venture Global to expand LNG production capacity to 60 mln tons per year

(Adds background)

March 14 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG Inc said on Thursday it would expand the capacity of its liquefied natural gas business to produce up to 60 million tons per annum (MTPA) to meet growing demand.

Venture Global said last month it had received regulatory approval for its Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Louisiana that will produce about 10 MTPA of LNG.

The company’s 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG project is expected to receive its final regulatory approval in August and commence construction in 2019.

Venture Global said it had also expanded an agreement with Baker Hughes, under which the General Electric Co’s unit will supply modular liquefaction trains, as well as power generation and electrical distribution equipment. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)