Venture Global says Kiewit to build its Louisiana LNG export plant

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG has selected Kiewit as the contractor to build its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Louisiana, the companies said on Thursday.

Venture Global separately said it entered into a $220 million bridge loan facility with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and associated lenders to finalize engineering work and commence site construction activity for the project.

Kiewit Louisiana Co will design, construct, commission and guarantee the 10-million-tonnes-per-annum (MTPA) facility.

The construction will start by early next year after the final order from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), currently scheduled to be issued no later than Jan. 22, 2019, the companies said.

The LNG export terminal got a boost in October after the energy regulator concluded that “construction and operation of the project would result in some adverse environmental impacts, but those impacts would be reduced to less-than-significant levels.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2022, the companies said. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)