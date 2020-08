PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French water and waste firm Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in its rival Suez from French gas and power utility Engie.

Veolia said on Sunday that its offer was in cash, at 15.50 euros per share, representing a 50% premium to the Suez share price as of July 30, when Engie said it was reviewing options for the stake. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)