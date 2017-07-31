Strong US, Latam growth pushes Veolia H1 revenue up 4.3 pct

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Strong international growth pushed Veolia's first-half revenue 4.3 percent higher to 12.34 billion euros and the utility confirmed its 2017-19 earnings guidance, but net profit fell 19 percent reflecting lower capital gains than a year ago.

International activities outside Europe recorded double-digit revenue growth, with 10.8 percent growth in the second quarter following 11.8 percent in the first.

North America revenue increased 16.7 percent, primarily due to the integration of sulfuric acid regeneration assets acquired from Chemours, but continued to post strong declines in industrial services activity as the low oil price led oil companies to delay maintenance and cleaning activities.

Core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 0.3 percent to 1.65 billion euros, while current net income fell 8.6 percent to 295 million euros.

Net income fell to 204.6 million euros from a restated 252 million as net capital gains came in at just 4.5 million euros compared to 40.6 million euros in the first half of last year. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)