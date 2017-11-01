FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Norwegian police drop case against ex-Vimpelcom chief
November 1, 2017 / 8:56 AM / in 20 minutes

UPDATE 1-Norwegian police drop case against ex-Vimpelcom chief

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian police have ended a corruption investigation into the former chief executive of Vimpelcom, a company now known as Veon, saying on Wednesday he was no longer a suspect.

Jo Lunder was briefly held by police in 2015 as part of a probe into the company’s business in Uzbekistan and had since been under investigation.

Following his arrest, he resigned from his position as chief executive of the Fredriksen Group, a company controlling billionaire investor John Fredriksen’s holdings in shipping, oil services, fish farming and other business.

“The case has been dropped,” the police said in a statement.

Lunder now plans to sue the police for damages, his lawyer told Reuters.

“Jo Lunder is very happy about this. It has been a tough time and he feels relief that it is all over,” Cato Schioetz said.

Vimpelcom admitted in February 2016 to having paid more than $114 million in bribes to a high-ranking Uzbekistan official, and agreed to pay $795 million in penalties to resolve related U.S. and Dutch probes. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
