Veon names chairwoman Ursula Burns as CEO

AMSTERDAM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ursula Burns, chairwoman of telecommunications company Veon Ltd, has now been formally named to the top executive post, the mobile phone operator said on Thursday.

Burns, who has managed the company since its former CEO stepped down in March, had joined Veon as chairwoman in 2017.

She is best known for her term as CEO of Xerox Corp in 2009-2016.

Veon is a major telecommunications provider in Russia, Central Asia, Algeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)