(Removes extraneous word from headline)

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - CK Hutchison secured EU antitrust approval on Friday for its 2.45 billion euro ($2.9 billion) deal to buy out Veon from their Italian joint venture Wind Tre.

Hutchison said in July it would buy full control of the Italian venture from Veon as the Amsterdam-based telecoms operator looked to cut debt and focus on emerging markets. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)