Veon raises 2019 core profit growth outlook

AMSTERDAM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based Veon, which operates mobile networks in Russia, Pakistan, and North Africa, said on Tuesday it was raising its core profit growth forecast for 2019.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would grow by at least mid-single digits for the current financial year, up from a previous forecast of low-to-mid single digit growth.

In 2018, the company reported EBITDA of $3.27 billion. (Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens)