Veoneer poaches new CFO from former parent Autoliv

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swedish high-tech car safety products maker Veoneer has recruited former parent Autoliv’s finance chief Mats Backman as its new Chief Financial Officer, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Backman replaces Mathias Hermansson at Veoneer, who announced his resignation in December, prompting a steep fall in Veoneer shares on the day.

Veoneer, which makes products such as radars, vision systems and advanced driver assistance systems and was spun out of airbag maker Autoliv earlier in 2018, said Backman would take up his new position in early July at the latest.

Autoliv said in a statement that Christian Hanke, currently Vice President, Corporate Control would serve as interim CFO during the search process for a permanent CFO.