Veoneer CFO decides to leave company

STOCKHOLM, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Veoneer said on Thursday its finance chief Mathias Hermansson had decided to leave the company, having assumed the post only in April when the electronic car products maker was spun out of parent Autoliv .

The move comes less than two months after Veoneer, which focuses on high-tech safety gear aimed at self-driving cars, pushed back its sales and margin targets, partly blaming production delays at customers struggling with tougher regulations and faltering demand.

Hermansson was leaving to "seek new opportunities", Veoneer said on Thursday in a brief statement, adding that he would continue in the role until his replacement is appointed.