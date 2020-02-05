Company News
February 5, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Veoneer picked to supply active safety system for Asian carmaker

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swedish auto technology firm Veoneer said on Wednesday it had been picked by a global Asia-based carmaker to supply a vision and radar based active safety system.

The new contract comes after Veoneer on January 3 reported that order intake for 2019 more than halved from the 2018 level, blaming timing delays for a weak end to the year.

“We are truly honoured to be selected by yet another global automaker to develop and build a state-of-the-art active safety system,” Veoneer CEO Jan Carlson said in a statement.

Veoneer said it expected to begin delivering the system in 2022.

“This is the eighth customer for Veoneer’s in-house developed vision system,” the company said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below