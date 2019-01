STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Swedish autos supplier Veoneer on Tuesday said order intake reached a record high in 2018 at an estimated $5.9 billion, up by around 40 percent from 2017.

“I am pleased with our order intake for 2018. It marks the third consecutive year of strong order intake growth,” Chief Executive Jan Carlsson said in a statement.

Veoneer said its products typically have a lead time of 2-4 years from order to delivery.