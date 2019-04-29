UPDATE 1-Sweden's Veoneer looking to raise up to $500 mln, shares tumble

* Seeks capital raise of $500 mln

* Expects 2019 organic sales to decline year on year

* Reviewing focus of autonomous software JV Zenuity

* Shares plummet 16 pct (Adds details, background, share price)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Veoneer said on Monday it was seeking up to $500 million in fresh capital to plug a funding deficit as the electronic car products maker faces an auto market downturn and high costs for developing new products.

Shares in the company, which makes radars, visions systems, advanced driver assistance software and autonomous drive software, were down 14 percent at 0707 GMT.

The company said the decline in car production in the first quarter had been worse than expected, meaning it now saw 2019 organic sales declining year-on-year versus previous guidance of flat to slightly lower like-for-like sales.

Several carmakers have cut forecasts in the face of challenges due to trade tensions and slowing demand in China and Europe, and German rival Continental last week reported a fall in quarterly profit.

Veoneer said it was reviewing the focus of autonomous software venture Zenuity as self-driving cars and robo-taxis would take longer to hit the road, but did not expect the benefits from the move to kick in before the second half.

The company is also facing deteriorating business conditions in the near term at a time when it has sizable capital needs to meet research, development and expenses costs as well as to deliver against its order book.

“In consideration of this and the changed market conditions, the company has decided to seek additional funding to help secure the continued development of our product portfolio,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)