Veoneer Q4 loss lower than forecast, sees return to growth in 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Automotive technology supplier Veoneer on Wednesday reported a lower than expected quarterly operating loss and forecast “mid-single digit” organic, or like-for-like, sales growth for 2020.

The company, which has been battling a deep slump in global car production for the better part of the past 18 months, said its fourth-quarter operating loss narrowed to $72 million from $75 million in the year-ago quarter, beating the 107 million loss seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)