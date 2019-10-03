French glass bottle maker Verallia IPO priced 27 euros, low end of range

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - French glass bottle maker Verallia on Thursday said it priced its initial public offering at 27 euros ($29.66) per share, which is at the low end of the 26.50 to 29.50 euros target range.

Verallia, which supplies glass containers to brands such as Dom Perignon champagne and chocolate spread maker Nutella, said the pricing will give the company a market valuation of 3.2 billion euros ($3.52 billion). ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by GV De Clercq)