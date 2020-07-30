Company News
July 30, 2020 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hydropower producer Verbund H1 profit down 8% due to pandemic, low water levels

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 30 (Reuters) - Austrian hydropower producer Verbund on Thursday posted an 8% fall in its first-half net profit as wholesale prices fell in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and water supply was low.

Net profit was at 310.4 million euros ($365 million) in the January-June period, Verbund said.

The country’s largest utility changed its 2020 profit forecast a second time this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and now forecasts net profit in a range of 510-570 million euros. In May the firm guided for 470-560 million euros. ($1 = 0.8504 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below