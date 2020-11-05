UPDATE 1-Austrian utility Verbund raises 2020 targets on market recovery

(Adds detail, context)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Austria’s largest electricity company Verbund raised its 2020 targets as it reported a rise in nine-month profit, pointing to continued market recovery despite a pandemic-related drop in demand and low water supply at its hydropower plants.

Verbund generates more than 90% of its energy from renewable sources and analysts have said they expect leading renewable power providers to continue performing well thanks to energy transition policies.

“Although we are still in crisis mode, operations are running at full capacity,” the company said in a statement.

Verbund increased its full-year group profit target by about 10% to a range between 570 million euros ($668.8 million) and 610 million euros after generation from storage power plants rose substantially in the first three quarters of the year and earnings benefited from higher wholesale electricity prices on futures markets.

The Vienna-based company reported nine-month group profit up 6% year on year at 477.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8523 euros)