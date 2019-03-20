Judge tosses lawsuit accusing Verde Energy of deceptive pricing

By Dena Aubin A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Houston electricity provider Verde Energy USA of falsely promising savings to its customers, ruling that Verde’s contracts never guaranteed that consumers’ rates would fall.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John Vazquez in Newark said Verde’s welcome letters told new customers they could look forward to savings, but that statement was not specific enough to support plaintiffs’ claims of consumer fraud.

