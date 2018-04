April 9 (Reuters) - Payments company Verifone Systems Inc said on Monday an investor group led by Francisco Partners will acquire the company in a deal valued at about $3.4 billion.

The group, which also includes British Columbia Investment Management Corp, will pay $23.04 in cash for each Verifone shares, a 54 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Monday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)