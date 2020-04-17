Verisure paves way for more leveraged issuance

LONDON, April 17 (LPC) - Swedish alarm company Verisure opened the European leveraged market after a hiatus of almost two months with €200m of senior secured floating rate notes that tested investor appetite for junk debt and tentatively paved the way for the revival of the leveraged loan market.

JP Morgan led the deal, which was increased to €200m from €150m within the space of hours due to strong investor demand. Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Nordea were joint bookrunners.

An FRN for a Single B rated borrower came as a surprise to both bankers and investors in the European market as many were expecting a fixed rate note issued by a Double B rated borrower to break the market inertia.

“Two things were initially surprising about this issue: the fact it was Single B and the fact it was floating and not fixed rate,” a syndicate head said.

Floating rate notes are attractive to CLOs and credit funds, which also buy leveraged loans, so despite being small Verisure’s latest deal is being viewed as a test of market liquidity for all leveraged borrowers, several bankers said.

“Verisure’s trade is positive for the whole of the leveraged market but the loan market is set to benefit the most as, at the moment it is closed, but deals like this could prize it open,” an investor said.

The syndicate head added: “A functioning Double B bond or Single B FRN market are all precursors to the loan market opening.”

The FRN closed to pay 500bp over Euribor at 99.5 OID and while this is a premium to its last 2023 bond, which was raised in 2019 and priced at 3.5%, it is far lower than where investors expected the first high-yield issue that opened up the market to price.

“That’s cheap!” the investor said.

The increase in the size of FRN and the tight pricing — it was initially guided at 99.0-99.5 OID — has encouraged bankers that further transactions for the right credits could launch and get done at sensible pricing.

While Verisure is a Single B issuer, it is a very well-known, strong performer with a good track record.

“Verisure is Single B due to leverage, not due to the company’s performance,” the investor said.

Despite being small, Verisure will be seen as a huge success and banks will be calling borrowers, trying to get them to do a deal, a senior banker said.

And while it may be early days, there are plenty of banks sitting on underwritten leveraged financings waiting for the right moment to launch a deal.

“While it doesn’t necessarily indicate that the loan market is open what it does do is set a benchmark for where new primary should come,” the syndicate head said.

Proceeds of Verisure’s latest financing will repay drawings under a €300m revolving credit facility, which stood at €178m as of April 13.

The company had €3.72bn senior secured and €1.24bn unsecured debt outstanding as of the end of 2019 and was last in the market in May 2019 when it tapped for €200m its 3.5% May 2023 senior secured notes. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)