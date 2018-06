June 8 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc named Chief Technology Officer and former Ericsson boss Hans Vestberg as its new Chief Executive on Friday, saying he will replace current CEO Lowell McAdam on Aug. 1.

McAdam, 64, plans to retire at the end of the year and will serve as executive chairman of the board until then and then become non-executive chairman, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)